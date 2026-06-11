‘Attacks must stop’: MEA condemns continued strikes by US Navy on Indian-crewed vessels

India on Thursday condemned the latest attacks on merchant vessels carrying Indian crew in the Gulf of Oman. This followed the deaths of three Indian seafarers who were initially reported missing after a US strike on an oil tanker off the Omani coast. A visual of the commercial vessel MT Jalveer, with Indian seafarers reportedly on board, attacked off the coast of Oman near the Shinas Port, on Thursday. (ANI)

“We have seen several incidents involving Indian seafarers in West Asia over the last few days,” ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a press conference. He said New Delhi was deeply concerned about the safety of Indian sailors amid tensions in West Asia.

“We attach the highest importance to the welfare and well-being of our seafaring community, and there is no need to re-emphasise this point,” he said.

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Referring to the attack on the Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello, Jaiswal said India had already conveyed its strong protest to the United States.

“Yesterday, we condemned the attack on a ship off the coast of Oman in which, unfortunately, three Indian nationals lost their lives. We had summoned the US Chargé d'Affaires to register a strong protest. The continuing attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and are a direct consequence of the ongoing conflict there. These attacks must cease, and we reiterate our call for dialogue and diplomacy to ensure an early return to peace and stability in the region,” Jaiswal said.