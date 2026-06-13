Indian-crewed vessel in Gulf stops responding, MEA says reports of US attacks 'false'

Another ship, Liaki Freedom, with Indian crew members aboard was reportedly attacked by the United States off the coast of Oman. However, just moments later, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that they have spoken to the master of the vessel who confirmed that all the crew members aboard were safe and that the reports of any attack were “false”. Neither the Indian authorities not the United States have reacted to the incident yet. (Representational Photo/AP)

According to Forward Seamen's Union of India, it has not been able to contact the ship as its Very High Frequency (VFH) radio is not responding. However, it managed to track the vessel's location, coordinates of which are — Latitude 24°43.85N, Longitude 56°37.52E.

The US has not yet reacted to the reports.

This came after three vessels with Indian crew members aboard were attacked in the Gulf in recent days. While the US Central Command confirmed that the attacks were carried out by American naval forces, US President Donald Trump pinned the blame on Iran and said that Tehran was behind the attacks.

So far, three Indian mariners have been killed in the US Navy attacks in the Gulf.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said early Saturday that he spoke with his American counterpart Marco Rubio on Friday and lodged India's strong protest over the attacks.

"Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India’s strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners. Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified," he wrote on X.