'Please help, please, all crew Indian': SOS call as ship, trying to cross Hormuz, hit by US missile

An urgent distress call from an Indian-crewed oil tanker struck by US forces off the coast of Oman has revealed the moments of panic aboard the vessel as sailors reported a fire, flooding and feared the ship was sinking. The fire was reported by the crew of MT Marivex, which was not carrying any cargo. (Representative)

The audio clip, which surfaced days after the incident, captures a crew member aboard MT Marivex pleading for immediate assistance after what he described as a missile strike on the vessel's engine room.

"Sir, this is motor tanker Marivex... we have fire on board and vessel is sinking," the crew member said in the SOS message.

"US Navy attack, the missile on our engine room. We have hole at the bottom. We have fire onboard, please help. Please help, please help."

The crew member repeatedly stressed that all 24 sailors aboard the vessel were Indian nationals.

"Total all crew Indian. Twenty-four crew, all crew Indian. Please help quickly, we need immediate help," he said.

The distress call was reportedly received by Indian maritime unions shortly after the attack on Monday. Maritime unions subsequently alerted Indian authorities and shared videos from the vessel showing smoke rising from the ship.