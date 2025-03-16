Menu Explore
Hyderabad’s Osmania University restricts campus protests, dharnas, and offensive speech

ANI |
Mar 16, 2025 10:33 AM IST

The Osmania University has banned obstructing officials from their duties and using abusive or inappropriate language against staff and authorities.

Osmania University has prohibited agitations, dharnas and demonstrations within its departments, colleges, centres, and administrative buildings.

The University authorities said they have viewed the matter seriously and decided to prohibit trespassing, staging dharnas and agitations, raising slogans. (File)(Source: X)
The University authorities said they have viewed the matter seriously and decided to prohibit trespassing, staging dharnas and agitations, raising slogans. (File)(Source: X)

The University authorities said they have viewed the matter seriously and decided to prohibit trespassing, staging dharnas and agitations, raising slogans etc in the premises of the Departments/Colleges / Centres / Administrative Building of the varsity.

The University has also prohibited preventing administrative authorities and staff from discharging their official duties and using "unparliamentary and filthy language" against University staff and authorities.

As per an internal document of the University, they sais it was observed there are several incidents of students/student groups have been entering the Departments /Colleges, Centres / Administrative Building, Osmania University and staging demonstrations and dharnas, resulting in disruption of the administrative work and giving a wrong perception of the University to the Society. Such incidents, they said are causing adverse effect on the smooth functioning of the University, leading to delay in administrative and academic progress. On certain occasions, these incidents also raised security issues and concerns.

The University further said that if any person is found involved in the above "activities, serious action will be initiated" against such person as per law.

The varsity also said that stakeholders (i.e., Students on rolls) with a genuine grievance in the University system, if any, may first approach the concerned Official at the institution level, and thereafter may represent to the Registrar and the authorities, with prior permission.

