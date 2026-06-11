Hydra - Hitler or Marvel? The creature at the centre of Revanth Reddy's controversy

A political defence of demolition drives. An Adolf Hitler cameo. A fictional Nazi-linked organisation from the Marvel universe. And a monster from ancient Greek mythology.

A controversy has erupted after Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy spoke about HYDRAA, or Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency, earlier this month, linking it to Nazi Germany's Adolf Hitler.

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These aren't the ingredients of a superhero crossover film. They are the parts of a controversy that erupted after Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy spoke about HYDRAA, or Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency, earlier this month.

Explaining the inspiration behind the body's name and functioning, Reddy said he was inspired by Hitler, and suggested that the Nazi Germany leader’s core assassination squad was called “Hydra”. The remarks quickly triggered outrage: opposition parties accused him of invoking a dictator to justify tough governance, while historians and social media users pointed out that no such Nazi organisation was known to have existed.

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{{^usCountry}} The episode has since sparked a wider conversation about ‘Hydra’ — a term that has travelled across centuries and cultures, from Greek mythology to comic books and blockbuster films. What is Hydra? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The episode has since sparked a wider conversation about ‘Hydra’ — a term that has travelled across centuries and cultures, from Greek mythology to comic books and blockbuster films. What is Hydra? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Long before comic books, political speeches or social media memes, Hydra was a monster. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Long before comic books, political speeches or social media memes, Hydra was a monster. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In Greek mythology, the Lernaean Hydra was a gigantic multi-headed water serpent that lived near Lake Lerna, fearsome enough to feature as one of the Twelve Labours assigned to the hero Heracles — more famously known as Hercules. What made it terrifying was not merely the number of its heads but their ability to regenerate: cut one off, and two more would grow in its place. The story goes that Heracles finally defeated the beast by burning each neck stump immediately after severing a head, denying new ones the chance to emerge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Greek mythology, the Lernaean Hydra was a gigantic multi-headed water serpent that lived near Lake Lerna, fearsome enough to feature as one of the Twelve Labours assigned to the hero Heracles — more famously known as Hercules. What made it terrifying was not merely the number of its heads but their ability to regenerate: cut one off, and two more would grow in its place. The story goes that Heracles finally defeated the beast by burning each neck stump immediately after severing a head, denying new ones the chance to emerge. {{/usCountry}}

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Over time, Hydra escaped mythology and entered dictionaries. The Oxford dictionary defines it as: “A thing that is very difficult to deal with, because it continues for a long time or because it has many different aspects.” It is a metaphor that governments, corporations, military organisations and fictional franchises have all borrowed over the years.

AI representation of the Greek mythological monster (left); the fictional Hydra force in Marvel comics (Image: Made on Canva)

So, did Hitler have a squad called Hydra?

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No.

And that is the factual problem at the heart of this controversy.

Hitler was never known to have an assassination squad, secret police wing or elite military formation called Hydra. The Nazi regime’s apparatus of terror rested on three principal bodies: the SS (Schutzstaffel), Hitler's elite paramilitary force; the Gestapo, the secret state police; and the Einsatzgruppen, mobile killing squads responsible for mass executions during the Second World War. These organisations carried out surveillance, repression, arrests and mass killings on behalf of the Nazi state. None of them was called Hydra.

Then why does the name sound so familiar?

Because for millions, Hydra belongs not to history books but to Marvel.

In Marvel Comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hydra is a fictional authoritarian terrorist organisation that traces its origins to Nazi Germany. Led by villains, including Red Skull, it appears throughout the Captain America franchise, and its motto is drawn directly from the Greek myth: “Cut off one head, two more shall take its place.”

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Marvel’s Hydra is designed to be resilient, secretive and nearly impossible to destroy — much like the monster that inspired it. Decades of films, television shows and comic books have since made it one of pop culture’s most recognisable fictional organisations.

It is then likely that Reddy accidentally blended Nazi history with Marvel lore.

Why the political storm?

The controversy is about more than a historical mix-up.

It comes against the backdrop of HYDRAA's anti-encroachment operations in Hyderabad, which have generated both praise and criticism. The agency has undertaken demolition drives targeting alleged encroachments along lakes, water bodies, government land and public property since its formation in July 2024, reclaiming land worth ₹1.10 lakh.

Supporters argue that illegal encroachments have damaged the city’s lakes and drainage systems, that strict enforcement is necessary to protect public land, and that previous governments failed to act. Critics counter that some demolitions have been abrupt and disruptive, that property owners received inadequate notice, and that the agency’s powers require stronger safeguards and oversight.

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Against that backdrop, the Hitler reference handed the opposition an opening to shift the debate from encroachments to governance style. The BJP and BRS seized on the comments, accusing the Congress government in Telangana of displaying an authoritarian mindset.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Kulkarni ...Read More Abhimanyu Kulkarni has spent over a decade in newsrooms and currently heads the online news desk. He orchestrates the daily narrative of the digital newsroom, managing the homepage, planning long-term news events and writing about India and the World. Abhimanyu excels in high-pressure environments, thriving particularly when navigating the complexities of major breaking news cycles. His strategic approach to digital journalism combines a meticulous eye for detail with a broad vision for organizational growth. Beyond managing the immediate news flow, he is the primary architect for the outlet’s long-term editorial initiatives, ensuring that every project meets the highest standards of journalistic integrity and audience engagement. Expertise & Beat National Affairs: Comprehensive coverage of Indian politics, policy shifts, and election cycles. Geopolitics & World News: Analysis of international relations and global conflict. Beyond the Newsroom Abhimanyu’s professional drive is mirrored by his passion for the pulse of the world; where others see the chaos of a breaking story, he finds a compelling narrative. This innate curiosity about global structures ensures he brings a grounded, human perspective to every headline he manages. Read Less

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