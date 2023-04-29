'I am innocent, if I resign...': WFI's Brij Bhushan after FIRs against him

A day after the Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing women wrestlers, the Wrestlers Federation of India (WFI) chief on Saturday claimed that he is innocent and won't resign from his post.

FIRs were filed against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"I am innocent and ready to face the investigation. I am ready to cooperate with the investigative agency. I have full faith in the judiciary and I respect the order of the Supreme Court,” Singh said at a press conference.

The press conference came amidst the wrestler's protests at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Top Indian wrestlers began protesting against the WFI chief and other coaches of the institution for allegedly sexually harassing women wrestlers.

The Delhi Police registered two FIR against Brij Bhushan at the Connaught Place station six days after wrestlers took to the streets again, they called it the ‘first victory in quest for justice’.

Speaking on the wrestlers' demand for the Brij Bhushan to resign as the WFI Chief, he said, “Resignation is not a big deal but I am not a criminal. If I resign, it will mean that I have accepted their (wrestlers') allegations. My tenure is almost over. Govt has formed a 3-member committee and elections will be held in 45 days & my term will end after the elections.”

Brij Bhushan further accused the wrestlers of never bringing up the allegations levied by them until the protests. He said, “They (wrestlers) did not complain to any police station, sports ministry or federation for 12 years. Before their protest, they used to praise me, invite me to their weddings and take photographs with me, seek my blessings. Now the matter is with the Supreme Court and Delhi Police and I will accept their decision.”

He added, “Every day they (wrestlers) are coming with their new demands. They demanded FIR, FIR was registered and now they are saying that I should be sent to jail and resign from all posts. I am MP because of people of my constituency and not becasue of Vinesh Phogat. Only one family and Akhara (are protesting) & 90% players of Haryana are with me.”

On Friday, Olympic medalist Bajran Punia took to Instagram alleging that electricity was cut off at the wrestlers’ protest site. Accusing the Delhi Police of suspending food and water supply at Jantar Mantar, Punia added that barricades have also been put up. Wrestlers were also asked to end their agitation minutes after the registration of FIRs, he told his followers in an Instagram live session.

Alleging that the ACP said they won’t allow food and water in no matter what, Punia told mediapersons that the cops are putting them under pressure after the Supreme Court notice to Delhi Police.

“Police said that if you want to protest, sleep on the road. What kind of pressure has come on them today, there was no such problem before, this has happened only because of the pressure of the Supreme Court,” he said.

