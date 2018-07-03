 I am ‘not a Shahenshah’: PM Modi on his security | india news | Hindustan Times
I am 'not a Shahenshah': PM Modi on his security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he is “not a Shahenshah” (emperor) to ignore people’s affection and often gets down from his vehicle to interact with them.

india Updated: Jul 03, 2018 15:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in New Delhi on June 29, 2018.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in New Delhi on June 29, 2018. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he is “not a Shahenshah” (emperor) to ignore people’s affection and often gets down from his vehicle to interact with them.

“Whenever I am travelling, I see that a lot of people, from all age groups and sections of society, are out on the streets to greet me and welcome me. I can’t just remain seated in my car, aloof from their display of affection and care. That is why I invariably get down and greet, interact with people as much as I can,” said Modi in an interview to the Swarajya website.

“I am not a Shahenshah or an imperious ruler who is unaffected by their warmth. Being among people gives me lot of strength,” said Modi in reponse to a question about holding road shows during which interacts with people.

The Home Ministry review Modi’s security recently after the police in Pune allegeldy seized a “letter” that spoke a Maoist plan to “assassinate” Modi.

