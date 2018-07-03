I am ‘not a Shahenshah’: PM Modi on his security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he is “not a Shahenshah” (emperor) to ignore people’s affection and often gets down from his vehicle to interact with them.

“Whenever I am travelling, I see that a lot of people, from all age groups and sections of society, are out on the streets to greet me and welcome me. I can’t just remain seated in my car, aloof from their display of affection and care. That is why I invariably get down and greet, interact with people as much as I can,” said Modi in an interview to the Swarajya website.

“I am not a Shahenshah or an imperious ruler who is unaffected by their warmth. Being among people gives me lot of strength,” said Modi in reponse to a question about holding road shows during which interacts with people.

The Home Ministry review Modi’s security recently after the police in Pune allegeldy seized a “letter” that spoke a Maoist plan to “assassinate” Modi.