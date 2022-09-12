'I’m not sad…went to washroom': Ajit Pawar on walking out of NCP convention

A day after he was seen walking off stage at the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) national convention, MLA and Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar denied reports that he had done so because he was not allowed to speak. He also put to rest speculations of rift within the party, which emerged after Ajit was seen leaving the dais when NCP leader Jayant Patil was delivering his speech.

On the concluding event at the two-day convention, the former deputy chief minister was expected to be one of the speakers but in a turn of events, he was snapped leaving the stage in front of his uncle and NCP president Sharad Pawar. Ajit's cousin and NCP MP Supriya Sule was seen convincing him, but he did not return.

NCP MP Praful Patel later announced that Ajit had excused himself to go to the washroom and will come back for his speech. However, by the time he came back, Pawar had already begun his concluding speech; hence the NCP MLA did not get a chance to speak.

Ajit clarified on Monday that not just him, but several other leaders of the NCP did not speak at the national convention. “Media is showing misleading news. I didn't speak, many leaders didn't speak. I spoke to Marathi media and gave an entire explanation. I'm not sad, no one from our party is sad,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The incident comes at a time when Patil has openly expressed his discontent over Ajit's elevation as the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra assembly. The NCP's Maharashtra chief was aiming for the role, and also expressed his desire to the party boss.

In 2019, Ajit had briefly split with the NCP and joined hands with BJP leader and current deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis. The events unfolded when the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress were still discussing their alliance in the western state. Fadnavis took oath as the CM at an early morning ceremony on November 3, 2019, while Ajit was sworn in as his deputy. The government lasted for only 80 hours.

Meanwhile, Pawar on Saturday was re-elected as the president of the NCP for the next four years. With eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he has advocated the unity of all opposition parties.

