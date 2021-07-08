Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / I am the real political successor, Chirag can claim Paswan's assets: Pashupati Paras
india news

I am the real political successor, Chirag can claim Paswan's assets: Pashupati Paras

A factional fight had broken out between Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Paras, with both claiming rights to lead the party
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 08:48 PM IST
LJP leader Pashupati Paras, who is the brother of the late Ram Vilas Paswan, told reporters that he idealises his late brother(ANI Photo)

Newly inducted Union food processing minister Pashupati Kumar Paras said there is no dispute over he representing the LJP in the Cabinet as he is the “real successor” of the late politician Ram Vilas Paswan and not his son Chirag. Paras, however, acquiesced that Chirag has the right to his late father’s assets

"I am the real political successor of Paswanji (Ram Vilas Paswan). Chirag Paswan is definitely his son but he is not and cannot be his political successor. He (Chirag) definitely has a right on his father's assets," PTI said quoting Paras.

Paswan founded Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) after he split from the Janata Dal in 2000. A factional fight had broken out between Chirag and Paras, with both claiming rights to lead the party. On June 17, the party split as the Paras-led faction, consisting of five Members of Parliament (MP), rebelled against Chirag. LJP which is an alliance partner in the National Democratic Alliance government (NDA) currently has six MPs in the house. The Lok Sabha speaker recognised Paras as the leader of LJP in the house.

Paras, who is the brother of the late Paswan, told reporters that he idealises his late brother. "I consider Ram Vilas Paswanji as my ideal. He was my elder brother," he said.

Also Read: Chirag Paswan to move court against uncle Paras’s induction in Union cabinet

Chirag, who represents Jamui constituency, and was considered to be his father’s political successor, said he will move the Delhi high court against his uncle’s induction in the Narendra Modi cabinet. He claimed that since Paras had already been expelled by LJP, he cannot be offered a ministerial berth on the party’s quota. “LJP has nothing to do with him if he is made a minister from his faction,” Chirag Paswan had said on July 7.

On being asked about his nephew’s decision to challenge the Lok Sabha speaker’s act of recognising him as the party’s leader, Paras said that it was not "legally correct" and that in a democracy, the majority always prevails.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pashupati kumar paras ram vilas paswan lok janshakti party chirag paswan
TRENDING NEWS

70-year-old man cycles to people in need amid pandemic in Hyderabad

Owner’s reunion with dog after a decade may leave you teary-eyed

Rashid Khan gives a golf-related twist to MS Dhoni's helicopter shot. Watch

Raveena Tandon posts ‘my house has become like Dr Dolittle’s home’. Here’s why
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle
Sourav Ganguly
Priyanka Chopra
Gold Prices Today
Zomato IPO
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP