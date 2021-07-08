I am the real political successor, Chirag can claim Paswan's assets: Pashupati Paras

Newly inducted Union food processing minister Pashupati Kumar Paras said there is no dispute over he representing the LJP in the Cabinet as he is the “real successor” of the late politician Ram Vilas Paswan and not his son Chirag. Paras, however, acquiesced that Chirag has the right to his late father’s assets

"I am the real political successor of Paswanji (Ram Vilas Paswan). Chirag Paswan is definitely his son but he is not and cannot be his political successor. He (Chirag) definitely has a right on his father's assets," PTI said quoting Paras.

Paswan founded Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) after he split from the Janata Dal in 2000. A factional fight had broken out between Chirag and Paras, with both claiming rights to lead the party. On June 17, the party split as the Paras-led faction, consisting of five Members of Parliament (MP), rebelled against Chirag. LJP which is an alliance partner in the National Democratic Alliance government (NDA) currently has six MPs in the house. The Lok Sabha speaker recognised Paras as the leader of LJP in the house.

Paras, who is the brother of the late Paswan, told reporters that he idealises his late brother. "I consider Ram Vilas Paswanji as my ideal. He was my elder brother," he said.

Chirag, who represents Jamui constituency, and was considered to be his father’s political successor, said he will move the Delhi high court against his uncle’s induction in the Narendra Modi cabinet. He claimed that since Paras had already been expelled by LJP, he cannot be offered a ministerial berth on the party’s quota. “LJP has nothing to do with him if he is made a minister from his faction,” Chirag Paswan had said on July 7.

On being asked about his nephew’s decision to challenge the Lok Sabha speaker’s act of recognising him as the party’s leader, Paras said that it was not "legally correct" and that in a democracy, the majority always prevails.