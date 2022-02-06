'I asked who's Sidhu': Rahul Gandhi's flashback as Channi becomes CM candidate

In a nail-biting build-up before the announcement of Charanjit Singh Channi's name as the Congress's CM candidate for Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Rahul Gandhi reminisced the first time he met Navjot Singh Sidhu. Sidhu won't remember, Rahul Gandhi said as he narrated the incident that dates back to 40 years ago. "It was a Sunday like today. A cricket match in Doon school. Yadvindra public school came to play cricket thereI saw Navjot Sidhu as a bowler; 6 wickets, 130 runs and the Doon school team were out. Someone told me he is Navjot Singh Sidhu. I asked him who's he. He told me he is a fast bowler. And then he came as the opening batsman and made 98 runs," Rahul Gandhi said. "Then he became a commentator, then a comedian and then a politician. Yes, sometimes he becomes emotional, but he has Punjab in his blood," Rahul Gandhi said.

Navjot Sindhu made a strong pitch for himself as the chief minister as he briefly addressed the gathering but said that he will accept the decision of Rahul Gandhi as he loves Punjab, not any post. The decision to pick a name was not easy, Rahul Gandhi said as Congress is a party full of gems.

Talking about Sunil Jakhar, Rahul Gandhi said Sunil Jakhar is one person who can discuss anything about Punjab. "And then comes Channi ji, who was born and brought up in a poor family. Channiji understands poverty. He has been the chief minister for the last 111 days, but have you seen any pride in him? Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister; Yogi Adityanath is also a chief minister. But have you seen them going to the people? No, because PM Modi is the king," Rahul Gandhi said.

