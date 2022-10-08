'I don't withdraw, never will': Shashi Tharoor on ‘rumours from Delhi sources’

Shashi Tharoor on Saturday issued a video message and said that he has come across rumours attributing to "sources in Delhi" that he has withdrawn from the race for the Congress president post. "I don't withdraw from a challenge. Never have all my life and never will," the Thiruvananthapuram MP who will be contesting against Mallikarjun Kharge for the party's top post said. He also said he was surprised to received some calls that informed him about those rumours.

"There are rumours going around, attributed to sources in Delhi, that I am withdrawing today. Let me assure you that I don't withdraw from a challenge. Never have I in all my life and never will. This is a struggle, a friendly contest within the party, but a fight to the finish. And I am here to stay the course," Shashi Tharoor said. "Please come and vote on the 17th, for me, Think tomorrow, think Tharoor," he said in his message issued in both Hindi and English.

The presidential fight tilted in favour of Mallikarjun Kharge as several senior leaders including those from G-23 -- the rebel group -- extended their support for Kharge. As Tharoor is visiting state units, the response from Congress leaders remained lukewarm. For example, Shashi Tharoor himself said that no "leaders" were present when he was in Tamil Nadu. "At the ensuing press conference, media alleged that office-bearers were told to stay away. Interestingly dozens of ordinary citizens attended, to show me their support," Tharoor said.

Time and again, Tharoor has clarified that there is no ideological difference between him and Mallikarjun Kharge. He also urged to vote for Kharge if Congressmen want status quo, while he represents a change, he said.

Earlier, Tharoor claimed that Rahul Gandhi was asked by some party leaders to seek the withdrawal of Shashi Tharoor's candidature but Rahul Gandhi refused to do so, he said.

