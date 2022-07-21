'I have none': Taslima Nasreen on Muslim population, ‘More civilised you are…’

Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen has recently said that it is not true that the Muslim community produced lots of children. "The more civilised you are, the less children you have," the author tweeted comparing herself with her sister, mother and grandmother. Though the Muslim author's comment did not specify any country, the remarks come amid the row over the Muslim population. Also Read: Owaisi says he will never support law mandating only 2 children, explains why

"Not true that Muslim community reproduces lots of children. Any community needs more than enough children if infant mortality rate is high. My grandmother had 11 children, my mother had 4, my sister is having 1 child, I've none. The more civilized you are, the less children you have," the author tweeted.

Recently, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said Muslims use contraceptives the maximum replying to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's comment about population imbalance. Following a United National report that India is projected to surpass China as the world's most populated country in 2023, Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the population control programme must go ahead without creating any population imbalance. By population imbalance, he meant: "It should not happen that the speed of population growth or the percentage of some community is high and we stabilise the population of the `moolniwasi’ (natives) through awareness or enforcement."

Reacting to this comment, Owaisi questioned whether Muslims are not natives of India and dismissed the claim that Muslims are the reason behind the population growth. Later, he also said that he will never support any law mandating only two children. "India's total fertility rate is declining. By 2030, it will stabilise. We should not repeat the mistakes of China," Owaisi earlier said.

