Owaisi says he will never support any law mandating only 2 children

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said he will never support any law in India mandating only two children. "We should not repeat the mistakes of China. I will not support any law that mandates two children only policy as it would not benefit the country," Owaisi said to news agency ANI.

A few days ago, Owaisi said Muslims are using contraceptives the most in reply to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's remark on 'population imbalance'. "Their own health minister said that no law is needed in the country for population control. It's Muslims who are using most contraceptives," Owaisi had said.

We should not repeat the mistakes of China. I will not support any law that mandates 2 children only policy as it would not benefit the country. India's Total Fertility Rate is declining, by 2030 it will stabilize: AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi on population issue pic.twitter.com/b9EJ1V26zX — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

Questioning why Muslims are being pointed at over the question of population, Owaisi earlier said, "Are Muslims not natives of India? If we see the reality, natives are only tribals & Dravidian people. In UP, without any law, desired fertility rate would be achieved by 2026-2030."

"India's total fertility rate is declining. By 2030, it will stabilise. We should not repeat the mistakes of China," Owaisi said on Thursday.

The row began following Yogi Adityanath's remark on the population growth where he said it should not happen that the population of some communities is high and, for that, other communities, who are the 'original natives', have to stabilise their population through awareness or enforcement.

Two children policy is a contentious issue which came into the discourse on several occasions before. Many states including Assam, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, have a provision that if a person has more than two children, they can't contest in local body elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON