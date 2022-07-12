Home / India News / Owaisi asks ‘are Muslims not…’ day after Yogi's population imbalance remarks
india news

Owaisi asks ‘are Muslims not…’ day after Yogi's population imbalance remarks

  • Owaisi, who is also the chief of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), said Muslims used the most number of contraceptives and the total fertility rate which was at 2.6 per cent in 2016, had now fallen to 2.3 per cent.
File photo AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.
File photo AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.
Updated on Jul 12, 2022 04:54 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said hit out at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over his comments on population imbalance among religions. Owaisi, who is also the chief of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), said Muslims used the most number of contraceptives and the total fertility rate which was at 2.6 per cent in 2016, had now fallen to 2.3 per cent.

A day ago, Adityanath said it was important to ensure that efforts to control population did not result in “population imbalance” between religions because this could cause chaos and anarchy’.

“It should not happen that the percentage of population growth of any one class is more while we work on population control with awareness on the ‘mool nivasi’ (native residents). People should be made conscious to control the population through efforts of stabilisation,” the UP chief minister said.

“Are Muslims not natives of India? If we see the reality, natives are only tribals and Dravidian people. In UP, without any law, desired fertility rate would be achieved by 2026-2030,” Owaisi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Their own health minister said that no law is needed in the country for population control. It's Muslims who're using most contraceptives. The total fertility rate which was 2.6 in 2016 is now 2.3. The country's demographic dividend is best among all countries,” the AIMIM chief further said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
asaduddin owaisi yogi adityanath
asaduddin owaisi yogi adityanath
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out