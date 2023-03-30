‘I know that phones are…’: BJP MLA ‘explains’ porn clip on his mobile phone

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Jadab Lal Nath, who found himself at the centre of a controversy over a video clip on his mobile phone in the state assembly, said that obscene clips appeared on his phone following a phone call.

The video clip was recorded in Tripura assembly session (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I know that mobile phones are prohibited during Assembly sessions. As calls were coming repeatedly, I received a call on my mobile phone. After that, obscene videos started coming on my mobile phone,” he said, according to news agency PTI.

The cryptic response, which appeared to suggest that the porn clips seen playing in a viral video were not on his phone, came amid a barrage of criticism targeting the BJP lawmaker from Bagbassa assembly seat in north Tripura.

Asked if he had discussed his next steps with Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya, the legislator told the news agency that he was told to “wait”.

Tripura Congress president Birajit Sinha called it a shameful incident that has tarnished the image of all legislators. “This incident has tarnished the image of all MLAs. This man should be appropriately punished. Use of mobile phones is completely prohibited in the assembly, how could he watch pornography,” Sinha said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We condemn the incident. We demand that the speaker of the assembly take action against Nath or else, people will come out on the streets,” said Animesh Debbarma, the Tipra Motha Party leader who is also the leader of the opposition in the assembly.

Asked about the demand, assembly speaker Biswabandhu Sen stressed that there was no formal complaint against the MLA.”If I receive any complaint, I shall surely take action in this regard. But no complaint has been lodged yet,” he said.