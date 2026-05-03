‘I myself am a victim’: Vinesh Phogat speaks out on ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh harassment case

Vinesh Phogat on Sunday publicly confirmed that she was among the six women wrestlers who filed sexual harassment complaints against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

‘I did not want to speak’: Vinesh Phogat says she is among six victims in ex-WFI chief case(File photo/X)

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Ahead of much-anticipated return to competitive wrestling, Phogat shared a video on X, explaining why she chose to speak out despite the case still being under process.

"But today, due to certain circumstances, I want to tell you all something. I did not want to speak while the case is still pending, but I want to say that I myself am one of those six victims who filed a complaint, and our testimonies are still ongoing," Vinesh said.

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{{^usCountry}} The statement comes just days before Phogat’s return to the mat at the National Open Ranking Tournament, scheduled from May 10 to 12 in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. The event will mark her first competition since the Paris Olympics 2024 and her debut in the 57kg category. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement comes just days before Phogat’s return to the mat at the National Open Ranking Tournament, scheduled from May 10 to 12 in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. The event will mark her first competition since the Paris Olympics 2024 and her debut in the 57kg category. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The tournament is also a crucial step in qualification for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. Safety concerns over Gonda venue {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tournament is also a crucial step in qualification for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. Safety concerns over Gonda venue {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Phogat, who was one of the leading faces of the 2023 protests against the WFI chief at Jantar Mantar, raised concerns about competing in Gonda, citing safety issues and mental pressure due to the alleged influence of Singh in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Phogat, who was one of the leading faces of the 2023 protests against the WFI chief at Jantar Mantar, raised concerns about competing in Gonda, citing safety issues and mental pressure due to the alleged influence of Singh in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Imagine if I go to his house and to his college (to participate), where every person would be related to him. Every person would be representing him. I went there to fight in the competition. In such a difficult situation, we athletes are mentally pressured,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Imagine if I go to his house and to his college (to participate), where every person would be related to him. Every person would be representing him. I went there to fight in the competition. In such a difficult situation, we athletes are mentally pressured,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Phogat went on to say that “Our team and the whole country expect us to do well. I don't think I will be able to give my 100% there. It is very difficult for a girl to compete in such a situation.”

Questions over action against Singh

Phogat once again questioned the lack of action against Singh, referring to his public statements and continued influence.

“Even today, Brij Bhushan says that he runs the wrestling federation. He says this in front of the whole country. But still, the sports ministry or the government does not take any action,” she added.

"If I go to that competition, I will have my team with me. We will also have our well-wishers. If there is any incident with anyone, I want to tell you all that the government will be responsible for it," Phogat said.

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She further expressed concern over his remarks: “Brij Bhushan himself says on camera that he killed a man. Still, he did not get any punishment. So you can think about his mentality. What can he do? Anything can happen to anyone.”

"I don't want any privilege or any special treatment for myself. I just want the decision on the mat to be based on the hard work of every athlete. Not by any goon," she stated.

Calling for greater scrutiny, Phogat urged the sporting community and media to remain present during the tournament.

A decorated career

One of India’s most accomplished wrestlers, Phogat has won gold medals at the 2018 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games in the 53kg category, along with notable performances on the Olympic stage.

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The 31-year-old had earlier announced her retirement after failing to make weight for the gold-medal bout at Paris 2024, but reversed the decision in December, setting her sights on the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

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