...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

‘I myself am a victim’: Vinesh Phogat speaks out on ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh harassment case

Vinesh Phogat shared a video on X, explaining why she chose to speak out against Brij Bhushan Singh despite the case still being under process.

Published on: May 03, 2026 04:30 pm IST
By HT News Desk
Advertisement

Vinesh Phogat on Sunday publicly confirmed that she was among the six women wrestlers who filed sexual harassment complaints against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

‘I did not want to speak’: Vinesh Phogat says she is among six victims in ex-WFI chief case(File photo/X)

Ahead of much-anticipated return to competitive wrestling, Phogat shared a video on X, explaining why she chose to speak out despite the case still being under process.

"But today, due to certain circumstances, I want to tell you all something. I did not want to speak while the case is still pending, but I want to say that I myself am one of those six victims who filed a complaint, and our testimonies are still ongoing," Vinesh said.

Phogat went on to say that “Our team and the whole country expect us to do well. I don't think I will be able to give my 100% there. It is very difficult for a girl to compete in such a situation.”

Questions over action against Singh

Phogat once again questioned the lack of action against Singh, referring to his public statements and continued influence.

“Even today, Brij Bhushan says that he runs the wrestling federation. He says this in front of the whole country. But still, the sports ministry or the government does not take any action,” she added.

"If I go to that competition, I will have my team with me. We will also have our well-wishers. If there is any incident with anyone, I want to tell you all that the government will be responsible for it," Phogat said.

She further expressed concern over his remarks: “Brij Bhushan himself says on camera that he killed a man. Still, he did not get any punishment. So you can think about his mentality. What can he do? Anything can happen to anyone.”

"I don't want any privilege or any special treatment for myself. I just want the decision on the mat to be based on the hard work of every athlete. Not by any goon," she stated.

Calling for greater scrutiny, Phogat urged the sporting community and media to remain present during the tournament.

A decorated career

One of India’s most accomplished wrestlers, Phogat has won gold medals at the 2018 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games in the 53kg category, along with notable performances on the Olympic stage.

The 31-year-old had earlier announced her retirement after failing to make weight for the gold-medal bout at Paris 2024, but reversed the decision in December, setting her sights on the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

brij bhushan sharan singh vinesh phogat wfi
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE
Home / India News / ‘I myself am a victim’: Vinesh Phogat speaks out on ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh harassment case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.