e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 15, 2019

I-T searches on civil contractors in Mumbai reveal ₹735 crore irregularities

The I-T department has come across irregularities involving ₹735 crore. Among the contractors, two were blacklisted by the BMC in 2017 after a probe into the ₹350-crore road scam found them to blame for shoddy and substandard work.

india Updated: Nov 15, 2019 00:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
In the searches, incriminating documents were seized that show large-scale tax evasion and money laundering. Some documents have also led to the detection of the use of bogus companies. (Image used for representation).
In the searches, incriminating documents were seized that show large-scale tax evasion and money laundering. Some documents have also led to the detection of the use of bogus companies. (Image used for representation).(HT PHOTO.)
         

The income tax (I-T) department on Thursday revealed details of searches they carried out on November 6 at 37 properties of civil contractors in Mumbai and Surat. Many of these contractors have worked with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In the searches, incriminating documents were seized that show large-scale tax evasion and money laundering. Some documents have also led to the detection of the use of bogus companies.

The I-T department has come across irregularities involving ₹735 crore. Among the contractors, two were blacklisted by the BMC in 2017 after a probe into the ₹350-crore road scam found them to blame for shoddy and substandard work.

“Incriminating evidence showing large-scale tax evasion and money laundering has been found. It has also led to the detection of the use of bogus companies [floated by entry providers] for giving entries to businesses in the form of loans or bills for expenses, etc,” the I-T statement, released on Thursday, said.

tags
top news
I-T searches on civil contractors in Mumbai reveal ₹735 crore irregularities
I-T searches on civil contractors in Mumbai reveal ₹735 crore irregularities
‘You feel you are losing the match, but...’: Nitin Gadkari on Maharashtra
‘You feel you are losing the match, but...’: Nitin Gadkari on Maharashtra
Amit Shah clobbers Cong over Rafale verdict ‘rebuke’, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology
Amit Shah clobbers Cong over Rafale verdict ‘rebuke’, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology
Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper
Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper
Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too
Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too
Japanese emperor to ‘spend night’ with goddess in last major accession rite
Japanese emperor to ‘spend night’ with goddess in last major accession rite
IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane - Full list of player trades as deadline ends
IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane - Full list of player trades as deadline ends
Real-life ‘Iron Man’ sets human flight speed record in his jet-powered suit
Real-life ‘Iron Man’ sets human flight speed record in his jet-powered suit
trending topics
Amit ShahSabarimala caseRafale dealAmazon Apple DaysDeepika PadukoneKapil SharmaChildren’s Day 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News