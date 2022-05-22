‘I told US media that…’: Shivraj Chouhan on ‘underachiever’ Dr Manmohan Singh

Reacting to what he said was ‘criticism of India’ by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on foreign land, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said during a visit to the United States few years back, he clearly told local media that then prime minister of India and senior Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh was not an ‘underachiever.’

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi says 'PM doesn't listen'; slams BJP, RSS with 'Sone ki Chidiya' dig

“When Dr Manmohan Singh was the country’s PM, I was on a visit to the US. There, the American press asked me if Dr Manmohan Singh was an ‘underachiever.’ Then, I replied that he is not the prime minister of the Congress but of whole India, and an Indian prime minister can never be an ‘underachiever’,” Chouhan, a senior member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wrote on Twitter.

जब डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह जी देश के पीएम थे और मैं US की यात्रा पर था, तो वहां के पत्रकारों ने मुझसे सवाल पूछा था कि क्या मनमोहन सिंह जी 'Underachiever' हैं? तो मैंने जवाब दिया था कि वह कांग्रेस के नहीं, भारत के प्रधानमंत्री हैं और भारत का प्रधानमंत्री कभी 'Underachiever' नहीं हो सकता। https://t.co/x4aikPgg24 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 22, 2022

Though the 63-year-old politician did not specify the year in which he undertook the said visit, Manmohan Singh was, in July 2012, described by the prestigious Time magazine as an ‘underachiever.’

Also Read | ‘Congress is not big daddy’: Rahul Gandhi says remarks on regional parties were 'misconstrued'

Chouhan, meanwhile, slammed Gandhi, describing him as the nation’s most ‘unsuccessful, frustrated and desperate’ leader. The Madhya Pradesh CM tweeted: “No politician who is a patriot makes anti-India remarks on foreign soil. Nobody listens to him in India and, therefore, he is taking out his frustration at a foreign event.”

Also Read | BJP slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Ukraine-Ladakh' comment, says he's habitual offender

Because of such statements, he said, the Congress MP's patriotism and loyalty to the country are bound to be questioned.

“It surprises me that many Congress leaders are on a mission to make such a person the president of their party. If this is the case, then only God can save Congress,” Chouhan added.

आश्चर्य है कि इसी नेता को कांग्रेस के कुछ नेता कांग्रेस का अध्यक्ष बनाने की मुहिम चलाए हुए हैं।



फिर तो कांग्रेस का भगवान ही मालिक है। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 22, 2022

On Friday, addressing the ‘Ideas of India’ conference in London, Rahul Gandhi, a vocal critic of the Modi government, criticised it on a host of issues. He also slammed the BJP and its ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The remarks drew response from several central ministers and BJP leaders, including Union home minister Amit Shah, external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON