I was addressed 'Ae ladki', 'kya peeta hai tum?': Congress leader on harassment

As Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta accused IYC president Srinivas BV and secretary in-charge Vardhan Yadav of harassment, she said Vardhan does not know how to respect women. "He has been addressing me as Ae ladki, not as Dr Dutta or president. During the Raipur plenary session, Srinivas ji asked me kya peeta hai tum, vodka peeta hai? I was appalled. I was so shocked that I kept quiet," Angkita Dutta told news agency ANI adding that despite her complaints against them, no action has been taken against him.

Angkita Dutta said Vardhan Yadav does not know how to talk to women.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Now they have made posters of me with Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister saying that I am trying to please the chief minister. If a woman speaks of the disrespect she has been facing, the party reacts like that? My grandfather, father and I -- we all have been Congress presidents in the state. We don't want to leave the party. Throw us out if you want to. But we love the party," Angkita Dutta said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"People like Srinivas and Vardhan Yadav have destroyed the party. they have destroyed the state politics.

'Don't have a father or husband'

Dr Dutta said Srinivas and Vardhan are now bringing up her CBI and ED cases. "It all started in August last year. I am fighting these cases alone. Had I wanted to be a part of the BJP, August was a good time. I don't have a father. I don't have a husband. I have my mother and three sisters who are fighting and facing this. We know we are not wrong. But this is how the party reacts because of a complaint of gender discrimination?" Dr Dutta said.

'Horrendous to say the least': BJP reacts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BJP has reacted sharply to the allegations brought by Dr Dutta. BJP leader and National Commission for Women member Khushbu Sundar said the lack of empathy for women in the Congress is shocking. "Youth congress leader @angkitadutta has taken to social media to express her concerns regarding the lack of action by @INCIndia in a serious case of harassment! Congress surprises us every time by stooping to new lows. Both @RahulGandhi & @priyankagandhi are in slumber," Khushbu tweeted.

'False, frivolous'

The charges against Srinivas BV are false and frivolous, the Indian Youth Congress said in a statement seeking an apology from the Angkita Dutta. "You are in constant touch with Mr Himanta Biswa Sarma, CM of Assam and you have been undertaking this exercise of maligning and defaming simply to create an atmosphere of leaving the Congress party with an objective to join the BJP," the legal notice sent by the Congress to Angkita said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.