I will be back in three years to inaugurate plant, PM Modi says in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government is committed take the nation to newer heights of progress with renewed energy and greater momentum.

“Projects like the fertiliser plant here are central to India’s growth story. This plant will use latest technology as well,” Modi said at a rally after laying the foundation stone for the country’s first coal gasification based fertiliser plant at Talcher Fertilizer Plant in Odisha’s in Angul district.

The Prime Minister exuded confidence that the NDA government’s work so far will ensure that the government will retain power in the general elections next year and insisted that he would return three years later to inaugurate the fertiliser plant.

“When BJP govt came to power in the centre, the work on fertiliser plants picked up speed. I ensure you that the construction of Talcher Fertiliser Plant will be completed in 36 months and I’ll again come here to inaugurate it,” he said.

Earlier this week, the Union Cabinet approved the proposal of the Department of Fertilizers for equity investment of Rs 1033.54 crore for setting up the fertilizer project in Talcher Fertilizer Ltd (TFL) by the state-owned Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (RCF).

The unit will have urea production capacity of 12.7 lakh tonne per annum.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 12:06 IST