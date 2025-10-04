Biswanath Chariali , Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said he will make all announcements related to death of singer Zubeen Garg and ongoing probe only through Facebook Live in order to avoid miscommunication. I will speak about Zubeen Garg case only through FB Live: Assam CM

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an official function here, Sarma claimed that different media shows selective portions of any presser as per their target audience and it leads to confusion among the public.

"If there is anything to be said regarding Garg's death and investigation, I will say it only on Facebook Live. In the complex environment of the state, the communication with the public should also be direct," he added.

Sarma said the decision had been taken to prevent selective reporting that could misrepresent his statements.

"When I address the press, selected portions are often cut and taken. It may create unnecessary tension among the public," he added.

The CM said he will listen to all the queries of journalists, but the answers will be given only on the social media platform so that the people can view it in an unedited version.

Sarma through a Facebook Live broadcast on Friday announced the setting up of a judicial commission to probe the death of the state's cultural icon.

After reaching Guwahati in the evening, the CM went to meet Garg's wife Garima at the singer's residence in Kahilipara.

Earlier during the day, Garima returned the post-mortem examination report of her husband to police, saying it is not her "personal document" and the investigators will be the best judge to decide whether it should be made public.

Speaking to reporters, Garg said she had full confidence in the ongoing investigation to unearth the circumstances leading to the singer's death in Singapore.

Garg died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the NorthEast India Festival, organised by Shyamkanu Mahanta and his company.

In a shocking claim, Garg's band member Shekhar Jyoti Goswami alleged that the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Mahanta had poisoned him in Singapore.

The state CID is currently probing the case of Garg's death after more than 60 FIRs have been lodged across the state against Mahanta, the chief organiser of the Northeast India Festival, where the singer had gone to perform, and almost 10 others, including Sharma and band members Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta.

