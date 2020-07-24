‘I would have killed Vikas Dubey for what he did to cops’, says his wife

india

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 09:23 IST

Gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife has said that she would have killed him after what he did to the eight policemen in Kanpur.

Speaking to medipersons for the first time on Thursday, Richa Dubey said that Vikas can never be forgiven for what he did. “He destroyed the families of the eight policemen. We can’t show our faces in public. I would have shot him myself,” said Richa.

Recalling the incident, Richa said that Vikas called her at 2 am on July 3 asking her to leave Bikru village. “He said that policemen are being attacked, you take our kids and leave. I told him that ‘I am fed up with all this’.”

She further said that Vikas abused her after which she disconnected the phone and left the village.

Richa also said that she knew very little about Vikas’ work, and who he was in contact with. She said that she used to visit the village only when asked to.

Talking about her escape, Richa said that she spent about a week in a dilapidated building in Lucknow. “I thought only about my children. I knew I would never get any support from in-laws or my family,” said Richa.

“Vikas suffered an accident after which his brain developed a bubble. This resulted into an anxiety disorder and Vikas suffered from bouts of anger. He was being treated for this condition, but for the last 3-4 months, the treatment stopped which further aggravated his anger,” said Richa.

Dubey was killed in an encounter by the special task force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police on July 10 after he “attempted to flee” while being brought to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain city.

He was arrested on July 9 from outside the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain after being on the run since the July 3 attack on the police team out to nab him in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur.

The post-mortem report said there were injuries on the head, elbow, rib and stomach on the right side of his body.

The Uttar Pradesh government has formed a one-member judicial commission to probe the encounter after opposition leaders claimed that the gangster was killed in a “fake encounter” to protect the identity of his political masters.

The commission headed by retired justice SK Aggarwal has been given two months’ time to submit its report.