IAF chief hails increase in capital outlay of Defence amid pandemic as huge step
Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Thursday called the increase in the capital outlay of Defence budget "a huge step", which will provide adequate budgetary support amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
"We all know the pandemic effect and its impact on the economic scenario. To get this level ( ₹20,000 crore) increase in capital outlay, it's a huge step by government to provide that kind of budgetary support," IAF Chief told ANI on whether budget hike for modernisation would meet IAF requirements.
"Last year also, additional funds of ₹20,000 crores were provided. That helped the emergent procurement plans of the three forces and that really helped us. I think it is adequate for our capability building," said IAF chief.
This statement comes after defence forces received an overall hike of around 7.4% over last year as ₹3.62 lakh crore were provided to them excluding pensions amid the China military standoff.
Additionally, the defence forces received more than 18% hike over last year in capital outlay meant for acquisition of new weapon systems as ₹1.35 lakh crore have been provided over the ₹1.13 lakh crores last year.
However, the budget documents also revealed that the Defence Ministry spent an extra amount of ₹20,776 crore for buying new weapon systems and spares for the armed forces in the present fiscal over and above the funds allocated for the purpose.
The additional ₹20,776 crore has been spent on buying weapons and other spares under the special financial powers given to services under emergency and other provisions.
The money has been used to acquire equipment like the Spice-2000 bombs, Spike anti-tank guided missiles, SiG Sauer assault rifles, Excalibur ammunition, multiple types of aircraft spares from Russia along with the ammunition for tanks and fighter jets.
In the 2021-22 Union Budget, the Defence Ministry has been allocated ₹4,78,195.62 crore. ₹1.15 lakh crore have also been allocated for defence pensions which are disbursed to both military and civilians who have worked for defence Ministry.
Foreign celebs' support for farmers' protest sparks govt censure: What we know
BJP aims to halt BJD's temple run amid Bhubaneswar heritage demolition row
- BJP, which has been watching the BJD's growing interest in state's temples for the last two years with unease, was quick to jump into the fray over the demolition of heritage structures in Bhubaneswar.
Tamil Nadu: Family says sanitary worker died after Covid vaccine, moves court
What happened in Chauri Chaura was treated as minor incident, says PM Modi
India ready to supply defence equipments to other IOR countries: Rajnath Singh
KP Radhakrishnan, MGR's long-time associate, passes away in Chennai
Rajya Sabha: Patriotism is not just raising slogans, says RJD MP Manoj Jha
'To give details in Parliament': Harsimrat Badal explains Ghazipur border visit
'Nails on Ghazipur road being repositioned': Cops on protesters' claim
AIADMK expels its Karnataka in-charge for planning to meet Sasikala
95% beneficiaries of take home ration scheme on paper, says NCPCR chairman
- National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairman Priyank Kanoongo said the data clearly shows that there is a scam in administering of the scheme in MP
India's active caseload drops below 156,000; recoveries surpass 10.48 million
How #IndiaTogether became top trend after Rihanna's tweet on farmers' stir
Aero India: HAL set to get order for 15 light combat choppers
