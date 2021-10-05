IAF chief refutes two-finger test claim by woman officer in Coimbatore rape case

Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari said on Tuesday no two-finger test was conducted on woman officer, who has raised allegations of rape against a colleague in Coimbatore.

The air chief marshal’s statement came days after the 28-year old Air Force officer levelled serious charges against the IAF authorities, including subjecting her to the banned test and also forcing her to withdraw the complaint against the accused Flight Lieutenant, who has now been arrested.

Stating that there was no latitude for moral turpitude, the IAF chief said all disciplinary action would be taken in the case, which has now been handed over to the forces for a court martial.

Addressing the media on the 89th anniversary of the force, the Air Chief Marshal further said the Chinese Air Force was still present on three air bases on their side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and said the IAF was fully deployed and prepared.

Chaudhari, who took charge as the Chief of Air Staff from Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on September 30, said, "The situation on the Line of Actual Control is that the Chinese Air Force is still present on three air bases on their side of the LAC. We are fully deployed and prepared on our side."

He said Chinese forces’ capabilities to launch multiple high-altitude missions near Ladakh would remain weak.

The IAF chief said the induction of Rafale, and Apaches had significantly added to the forces’ combat potential. “The IAF is in the process of new combat systems to ensure that we retain an edge over our adversaries. With the induction of Rafale, Apaches, our offensive strike capability has become even more potent," he added.

“We have hardened our networks to avoid cyber attacks. Adequate safeguards are being taken to protect our critical infrastructure.”

He said the IAF was keen on integration among the armed forces. The joint planning and execution of operations by the three Services will result in a maximum increase in our net combat capability, he added.

An ace fighter pilot, the IAF chief was earlier in charge of the Ladakh sector during the peak of the crisis with China.

Speaking about the MiG-21 fleet which has seen a lot of accidents, the air chief marshal said every aircraft went though all rigorous checks and a drawdown would happen over the next three-four years.

“The fact that we have had a large number of accidents on the MiG-21 fleet is not deniable. But data also shows that there has been a reduction in the number of accidents in this fleet. Let me assure you that every aircraft that flies goes through all checks rigorously. We have four squadrons of the MiG-21 and the drawdown will happen in the next three to four years,” he said.

