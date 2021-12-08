IAF chopper crash: Politicians pray for well-being of CDS Bipin Rawat, others

Chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat were among 14 passengers who were on board an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter, which crashed near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday.

Also Read | IAF chopper with CDS Bipin Rawat on board crashes in Tamil Nadu

An official confirmation is awaited on the condition of passengers, including General Rawat. Here's how politicians are reacting to the news of chopper crash:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi: “Hoping for the safety of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and others onboard the chopper. Prayers for speedy recovery.”

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia: “Distressed to hear the news of an Army helicopter crash carrying CDS General Shri Bipin Rawat Ji and other senior Army officials. Praying for their safety & well-being.”

Road transport minister Nitin Gadkari: "Shocked to hear about the tragic crash of helicopter with CoDS Shri Bipin Rawat ji on board. I pray for everyone's safety, wellbeing."

Shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal: “My prayers for the safety and well-being of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat ji and all others on board in the tragic helicopter crash near Ooty.”

Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh: “Extremely sad to see the images of the chopper crash with CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife on board. Praying for the safety of all.”

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: “Extremely tragic news coming in from Coonoor. Today, the entire nation prays for the safety of those who were onboard including CDS Bipin Rawat and his family members. Also praying for the speedy recovery of everyone who was injured.”

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: “V v sad to hear this. I pray for everyone’s safety.”

General Bipin Rawat is the country's first chief of defence staff. He is also a former Chief of Army Staff, and was succeeded by General MM Naravane, the incumbent chief.