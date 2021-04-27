IAF choppers pressed into service to douse wildfire in Mizoram

Two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) were pressed into service on Monday to douse the wildfire in Lunglei district of Mizoram since Saturday.

Officials said though the fire in some areas has been doused and the situation is under control, for the time being, it could erupt again due to dry and windy conditions.

“IAF choppers carried out two sorties and poured water over areas most affected by the forest fire. The situation is under control...,” said M Misael, chief executive officer, Lunglei Disaster Management Authority.

“There are still reports of small fires in some non-settlement areas of some villages. The situation is unpredictable, and the flames could flare up again due to winds and dry weather.”

Misael said apart from the loss of some standing crops, there has not been any major damage to human settlements.

The fire started on Saturday on the outskirts of Lunglei town, the headquarters of Lunglei district, 170 km from the state capital Aizawl, and spread to non-settled areas in 10 village councils.

Forest fires were also reported from Lawngtlai and Serchip districts.