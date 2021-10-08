Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / IAF's 89th foundation day today; ceremony to commemorate victory in 1971 war
india news

IAF's 89th foundation day today; ceremony to commemorate victory in 1971 war

The Indian Air Force was established on October 8, 1932, to support the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom.
Full dress rehearsal of IAF Day parade (IAF Twitter)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 05:52 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will on Friday mark its raising day, which is observed annually on October 8 as IAF Day. The year 2021 marks 89 years since the IAF's foundation, and, as always, celebrations will take place at the Hindon Air Force Station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad in the presence of the Chief of Air Staff and senior officials of the three armed forces.

The IAF was established on October 8, 1932, as a supporting force of the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force. Initially known as the Royal Indian Air Force, the prefix Royal was dropped in 1950 when India transitioned into a Republic. The IAF is the air wing of the Indian Armed Forces and the fourth largest air force in the world. It is headed by an Air Chief Marshal (ACM), while the President of India is the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces.

 

The 2021 IAF Day parade will pay tribute to the heroes of the 1971 war, which saw India defeat Pakistan, and led to the birth of Bangladesh. “We will depict the famous Tangail airdrop operation with three paratroopers, including one from the Army, making a jump from a vinatge Dakota transport aircraft,” a senior official of the force said.

There will also be a Vinaash formation, which will showcase the victory in the Battle of Longewala. Six Hunter aircraft will carry out this formation.

 

The IAF will also honour its only Param Vir Chakra awardee, Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon, with a Sekhon formation. This would see one aircraft each--Rafale, Tejas, Jaguar, MiG-29 and Mirage 2000--flying over the marchpast together. 

Additionally, Mi-17 and Chinook helicopters will perform the Meghna formation.

(With ANI inputs)

 

