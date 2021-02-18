IAF proposal to shut Jammu airport for 15 days sends J-K govt into a tizzy
- Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said the closure would mean diverting flights to Punjab which would result in various logistical issues.
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha has spoken to defence minister Rajnath Singh following a proposal by the Indian Air Force to close the Jammu Airport for civilian traffic for 15 days next month for runway resurfacing work, officials privy to the development said.
“A letter had come from IAF proposing closure of the airport for civilian traffic for 15 days next month. In this context we are leaving on Thursday for Delhi for a meeting with civil aviation and defence secretaries,” Jammu Airport Director Pravat Ranjan Beuria said Wednesday evening.
A final decision will be taken at Delhi on Thursday, he said.
“No decision has been taken as yet to shut the airport for 15 days next month. The IAF had proposed it and that is why we have taken up the matter with secretary defence, who is the competent authority. The lieutenant governor has also spoken to the defence minister about the issue. By Thursday evening something may come out of it (meeting)”, he said.
Nearly two dozen flights operate to and from the Jammu airport.
Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary B V R Subrahmanyam has also written to the civil aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola requesting that resurfacing of the runway be done in a phased manner to avoid disruption of civilian traffic.
Subrahmanyam said in his letter that complete closure of the airport for 15 days would create huge administrative issues for Jammu and Kashmir.
“In the eventuality of the closure for 15 days, air traffic would have to be diverted to the nearest civil airport in Punjab, which would result in various logistical issues,” he has said in his letter.
It has been learnt that the civil aviation secretary has taken up the matter with defence secretary Ajay Kumar seeking his intervention into the matter.
Following the IAF’s letter, private airliners have stopped booking for the 15 day period. The runway work is scheduled to begin on March 5 and end on March 20.
Officials said Air Force Station, Jammu wants complete closure of the runway for 15 days towards laying of final two top DAC-II layers on the runway surface from March 6 to 20, which has been approved by Air Headquarters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal bomb blast result of 'internal feud' within the Trinamool Congress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ramani's acquittal in defamation case vindication of women journalists: IWPC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Metro man’ Sreedharan to join BJP, says will contest Kerala elections
- Sreedharan wields a lot of respect and standing in Kerala and his entry could boost the BJP in the state where the party remains far behind the Congress and the Left Front.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Assam's development a priority', says PM Modi, launches development projects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rail roko: Farmers lay siege to railway tracks in Punjab, trains halted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand passes ordinance to give land ownership to daughters and wives
- Until now, land ownership rights in Uttarakhand were transferred to men in the family which are then passed on to their sons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks govt on plea for voting rights to people outside their constituencies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand flash flood: Death toll mounts to 59
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People's Party of Arunachal says Statehood Act 'defective', demands amendment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NC MPs to skip meeting of delimitation commission today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man dies of heart attack while playing cricket in Pune district
- The man was declared dead on arrival at a hospital after he collapsed on the pitch during a match.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Locals stop burial of 2 girls found dead in field in Unnao
- The villagers are demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of the two girls.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Police leaked private WhatsApp chat’: Disha Ravi asks court to stop cops, media
- Disha Ravi, 22, petitioned the Delhi High Court to stop the Delhi Police from leaking investigation details and deleting tweets that seek to pre-judge the case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF proposal to shut Jammu airport for 15 days sends J-K govt into a tizzy
- Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said the closure would mean diverting flights to Punjab which would result in various logistical issues.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India third country with highest cumulative vaccination numbers: Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox