IAF Wing Commander accused of rape by woman Flying Officer; FIR registered

A woman Flying Officer of Indian Air Force has accused a Wing Commander-rank officer, of rape, resulting in a first information report (FIR) being filed at Budgam police station in central Kashmir, PTI reported.



Both the IAF officer are currently stationed in Srinagar.



"After the complaint, the FIR under "relevant sections of the law" was filed at Budgam police station in central Kashmir on Saturday," a senior police officer told PTI. An FIR has been registered against a Wing Commander following complaints of rape by a woman flying officer, officials said here on Tuesday

"We are aware of the case. The Air Force Station in Srinagar was approached by the local Budgam police station on the subject. We are fully cooperating towards this case," a senior IAF official was quoted by PTI as saying.



This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.