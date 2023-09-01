IAF's fighter jets to CRPF's trained guards: India's readiness for G20 Summit. Top updates

Security in the national capital has been tightened ahead of the 18th Heads of State and Government Summit of G20 nations scheduled on September 9 and 10. Delhi Police has put in place a comprehensive security arrangement considering several dimensions ranging from airport security to deployment at venues and anti-terror measures.

Flags of the countries participating in the upcoming G20 Summit put up at the entrance gate Gandhi Darshan Museum.(PTI)

More than half of Delhi Police will be deployed for the event, assisted with troops of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and National Security Guard (NSG). Additionally, Indian armed forces will also provide assistance in specialised measures.

The event will be attended by several significant world leaders including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida among others.

Here are top updates on India's preparedness for G20 Summit:

Indian Air Force (IAF) has set up a dedicated operations direction centre for coordinating various aspects of the arrangements with security agencies concerned. It is also deploying frontline fighter jets, radars, anti-drone systems and surface-to-air missiles as part of its elaborate efforts to secure the skies of Delhi and neighbouring regions. The trainee commandos of the Delhi Police on Friday conducted a helicopter slithering exercise ahead of the G20 Summit here, officials said. As majority of the security lies with the Delhi Police, the force will make arrangements to deploy special commissioner of police-rank officers as the commander with deputy commissioner of police-rank officials as zonal commander at the venue. Special civilian dress has been designed for all the jawans who will be deployed for the summit in order to give a uniform look. The police will carry out extra vigil at the national capital's borders to prevent any unwarranted entry, while non-essential goods vehicles will not be allowed in the city. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has trained nearly 450 personnel to escort the Heads of States as drivers and personal security officers. Around 60 personnel among drivers have been specially trained for the left-hand drive bullet-proof vehicles for G20. A PSO armed with a sophisticated weapon and driver will be in coat pants. A total of 12 bullet-proof limousines have been leased by the government to escort the leaders. The spouses of the dignitaries will be guarded by specially trained commandoes of Sashastra Seema Bal. IAF spokesperson said the military along with the paramilitary forces will deploy anti-drone systems to prevent aerial threats. Special security arrangements have been made at key hotels that will host the world leaders. "At the hotels, a DCP-rank officer will serve as camp commander. The rest of Delhi will be on high alert," senior Delhi Police officer Madhup Tiwari said at a press briefing.

