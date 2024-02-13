 IAF's Hawk aircraft crashes at Kalaikunda airbase in Bengal; pilots eject safely | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / IAF's Hawk aircraft crashes at Kalaikunda airbase in Bengal; pilots eject safely

IAF's Hawk aircraft crashes at Kalaikunda airbase in Bengal; pilots eject safely

ByHT News Desk
Feb 13, 2024 06:16 PM IST

A Hawk trainer aircraft belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during a routine training sortie at the Kalaikunda airbase in West Bengal. Both pilots aboard the aircraft managed to eject safely, averting a potential tragedy.

The Hawk aircraft manufactured by HAL is used for training pilots.(Picture Courtesy: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited)
The Hawk aircraft manufactured by HAL is used for training pilots.(Picture Courtesy: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited)

There have been no reports of loss of life or damage to civilian property.

A Court of Inquiry (CoI) has been constituted to ascertain the cause behind the mishap, an IAF statement said. The CoI will delve into various aspects surrounding the incident, including potential technical malfunctions or human error.

“One Hawk trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident at Kalaikunda, West Bengal today during a training sortie. Both the pilots ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident. No loss of life or damage to civilian property,” the official X handle of IAF posted.

The Hawk trainer aircraft is a jet-powered advanced trainer used by various air forces around the world, including the IAF. Manufactured by BAE Systems, the Hawk is designed to provide training to pilots transitioning to high-performance fighter aircraft. It features a tandem-seat cockpit arrangement, allowing an instructor pilot to fly alongside a trainee, providing guidance and instruction during training missions.

(This is a developing story…please check back for updates)

