Rafale jets conduct exercise in strategic Indian Ocean region

An Indian Air Force strike force of four Rafale fighter jets took off from the Hasimara airbase in West Bengal, outmanoeuvred a “large engagement force” of hostile warplanes, and carried out a precision strike against a “high value” target in the strategic Indian Ocean region (IOR) in an exercise that showcased the air force’s capability to “strike far and strike hard,” officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday. To be sure, no weapons were actually fired in the exercise.

Four Rafale fighter jets took off from the Hasimara airbase in West Bengal (IAF Twitter)

The development comes at a time when China is pushing for greater influence in the far seas and its warships are increasingly foraying into the IOR.

The long-range mission lasted six hours and involved mid-air refuelling of the French-origin Rafales that have significantly boosted the capabilities of the IAF, the officials said. India ordered 36 Rafale jets from France in a government-to-government deal worth ₹59,000 crore in September 2016. The IAF’s two Rafale squadrons are based at Hasimara and Ambala.

The exercise was carried out a few days ago, but the IAF shared the first details of the long-distance simulated strike on Wednesday. In a tweet that was both clever and funny.

“#IAF stretching its legs. Four IAF Rafales flew a long-range mission for over six hours into the IOR. The aircraft “fought” their way through a large force engagement en route to their Weapon Release Point. Pickle on time, weapon on target-the IAF way!”

This is not the first time the Indian military has used Twitter to send a cheeky message to project power far from the country’s shores.

The Indian Navy did so in April 2018 when it spotted a Chinese naval task force in the IOR. In two tweets, it sent a subtle but powerful message to the Chinese navy: You are being watched in the IOR.

The Rafale fighter planes have sharpened the capabilities of the air force with their advanced weaponry, high-tech sensors, superior radar for detection and tracking of targets, and the ability to carry an impressive payload. The Rafale weaponry includes Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missiles, Mica multi-mission air-to-air missiles, Hammer smart weapon, Scalp deep-strike cruise missiles --- weapons that allow fighter pilots to attack air and ground targets from standoff ranges.

IAF has now been training regularly for long-range deep strikes using fighter planes, mid-air refuellers and airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft, said Air Marshal Anil Chopra (retd), director general, Centre for Air Power Studies. “The latest drill showcases the IAF’s capabilities to strike targets anywhere in the IOR, from Persian Gulf to the Malacca Strait,” Chopra added.

The India-specific enhancements on the Rafale jets include cold engine start capability to operate from high-altitude bases such as Leh, radar warning receivers, flight data recorders with storage for 10 hours of data, infrared search and track systems, jammers and towed decoys to ward off incoming missiles.

The twin-engine jet is capable of carrying out a variety of missions including ground and sea attack, air defence and air superiority, reconnaissance, and nuclear strike deterrence. It can carry 9 tonnes of weapons on as many as 14 hard points.

IAF’s Rafales recently debuted in an overseas exercise. The aircraft took part in Exercise Orion at the Mont-de-Marsan airbase in France from April 17 to May 5. The drills involved the air forces of France, the US, the UK, Germany, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, and Spain.

India is tracking developments in the IOR closely and is active in the region. From carrying out drills with like-minded countries to reaching out to states in the IOR, the Indian Navy is focusing on checking China’s rising ambitions in the region and sending out a strong message that Beijing’s power play in South China Sea cannot be replicated in the Indian Ocean.

In January 2020, India upgraded its capabilities to keep a watch on the strategically important IOR and deliver an offensive option swiftly, if necessary, with the IAF basing its front-line Sukhoi-30 fighters in southern India for the first time.

IAF raised the new squadron of Su-30 MKI fighter jets at the Thanjavur air force station in Tamil Nadu. The fighters are equipped with the air-launched version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, a 2.5-tonne missile that flies at nearly three times the speed of sound. The cruise missile, the fastest in the world, provides IAF the capability to strike sea and land targets from stand-off ranges with pinpoint accuracy in all weather conditions.