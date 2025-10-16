Kohima, The Joint Coordination Committee , comprising five major associations of Nagaland government employees, on Thursday extended their pen-down strike indefinitely even though the state administration formed a panel to resolve the IAS induction row through dialogue. IAS induction row: Nagaland govt forms panel, employees extends strike indefinitely

The JCC began the strike for three days from October 14, demanding that the induction of non-state civil service officers into the IAS cadre should not be allowed. The agitation affected the functioning of state government offices across Nagaland.

After a Cabinet meeting, the government urged the agitating employees to come for negotiations to resolve the matter.

Addressing a press conference here, senior minister KG Kenye said the state Cabinet deliberated extensively on the controversy and clarified that the government had not deviated from established rules or precedents.

Kenye, also the government spokesperson, explained that the controversy arose from a March 10 advertisement calling for IAS induction from the state cadre, which included a clause stating that only officers who entered service through the Nagaland Public Service Commission were eligible.

He said this clause was a “procedural lapse” and was not in line with the long-followed practice of including officers from both the State Civil Service and other state services.

“The matter was never brought to the chief minister, who is also in charge of the Personnel and Administrative Reforms department. The file did not reach his table before the advertisement was issued,” Kenye said.

After detecting this anomaly, the government immediately recalled and cancelled that circular, and issued a revised version restoring eligibility to officers from other services as well, he said.

He said that in order to facilitate dialogue, the Cabinet constituted a subcommittee comprising the two deputy chief ministers, two cabinet ministers and the chief secretary.

The panel will examine all aspects of the issue and meet with the JCC and other stakeholders. “We hope to meet with the organisations by October 20 and resolve the matter,” Kenye informed.

The state government has adhered to precedents set by previous governments. There were several officers inducted into the IAS over the decades who were not NPSC entrants, he stated.

“The rules are clear. What matters is an officer’s service record, integrity, and Annual Performance Reports . The entry point is not the determining factor,” Kenye said.

He also appealed to the agitating officers to come for dialogue. “We function as a family. If there are grievances, they should be brought to the notice of the government instead of resorting to agitation,” Kenye said.

However, shortly after the Cabinet meeting, the JCC issued a circular announcing that the ongoing three-day pen-down strike would be extended indefinitely from Friday “till further instructions.”

The JCC said the decision was made after careful deliberation on the government’s handling of the issue, which it described as an “erosion of fairness and meritocracy.”

Teachers and educational institutions were exempted from the purview of the strike.

Expressing gratitude to various associations, organisations, and individuals for their solidarity, the JCC apologised for the inconvenience caused to the public.

It also appealed to the conscience of the citizens to bear with the protest until this goal is achieved for the benefit of the future generation to inherit a system of fairness and merit, the JCC stated.

The JCC is currently in the third phase of agitation. They wore black badges in the first, and initiated a poster campaign in government offices in the second phase.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.