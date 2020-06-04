e-paper
Home / India News / IAS officer booked after woman accuses him of rape in Chhattisgarh

IAS officer booked after woman accuses him of rape in Chhattisgarh

The officer was removed from the Janjgir-Champa district a week ago and is currently posted as Director, land records.

india Updated: Jun 04, 2020 08:08 IST
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Raipur
According to the police, the IAS officer had allegedly threatened the woman to terminate her husband from service and raped her
According to the police, the IAS officer had allegedly threatened the woman to terminate her husband from service and raped her(Representative Photo)
         

A case was registered against an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and former collector of Janjgir Champa on Wednesday for allegedly raping a woman after threatening to terminate her husband from service.

The police said that a case has been registered under section 376, 506 and 509 (B) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Janjgir police station against the 2007-batch IAS officer.

“A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC against the IAS officer and police have started investigation,” Director General of Police (DGP), DM Awasthi told Hindustan Times.

The officer was removed from the Janjgir-Champa district a week ago and is currently posted as Director, land records.

As per the press note issued by Janjgir-Champa administration, the IAS officer had allegedly threatened the woman to terminate her husband from service and raped her on May 15. The woman also alleged that the officer was sending vulgar messages to her and continuously threatening her.

Even after repeated calls and messages by Hindustan Times, the IAS officer was not reachable for comment.

