IAS officer covers Andaman through his lenses, has a book to his credit too

Overlooking the briny Bay of Bengal, a nondescript rural development office at Port Blair’s posh Marine Hills is known for ‘Governance at its best’.

On the first floor, Vinay Kumar Jindal, director of rural development, panchayats and urban local bodies, Andaman & Nicobar Administration, is engrossed in clearing departmental files while curling up his nasal Dorsum to hold back the reading glasses amid the humid weather.

A volume of tomes on various subjects is seen strewn on his office tabletop, but what are likely to draw more attention of a visitor are camera lenses, rare contents/books on photography and wildlife kept neatly in shelves behind his chair.

“Many people are not aware that besides being a civil servant, I am passionate about nature and photography and this is why I love this place (Andaman & Nicobar Islands),” said Jindal.

Before clearing the UPSC in 2014, Jindal was a drug inspector in Punjab and due to extreme work pressure, he developed an interest towards wildlife photography to unwind himself. Though he was in photography since college days in 2002, he became passionate about the lenses and wildlife after being posted in the Andamans.

Jindal called himself lucky as he was able to join the Andaman & Nicobar administration after clearing his exams and managed to fulfil his wish "to be closer the nature".

“Many people are reluctant to visit this place but I would like to tell them that this is one of the most beautiful places on earth. I was lucky to be here and I successfully managed to maintain a balance between my duties and responsibility towards nature here in Andamans,” Jindal said, while handing over a copy of his ‘green book’ co-authored by his wife Deepika with the title 'Nature at the Best'.

There are 19 chapters in the book and it covers all the aspects of the islands, including its people, history, places to visit, tribes and its rich flora and fauna.

When asked what inspired him to write his book, he said, "When I came here for the first time (three years ago), I could not find an ideal book which would describe everything about Andaman & Nicobar Islands in simple words and pictures. Then, I started working on my book that will be referred to as a complete guide for all those who want to know about this beautiful place. On December 21, 2021, finally my book was launched by governor (admiral) DK Joshi and chief secretary Jitendra Narain. I am really grateful to both of them for their inspiration.”

In the foreword, the governor described the book as ‘pictographic narrative, chronicles the past and showcases the beauty of these emerald islands through a series of splendid photographs’.

"It offers information about the lesser recognised actualities of the Union Territory and is bound to inspire the tourists, travellers and others associated with the tourism industry, besides students and the general public to know more about the natural treasures of Andaman & Nicobar Islands,” he further writes.

The chief secretary called the book a ‘must read’ for all those who are interested in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the implementation of 'Vision 2047’.

Jindal completed his post-graduation in pharmacy from Panjab University, Chandigarh and started working in the state health department as a drug inspector.

After coming to Andaman, he worked for more than four years at various positions in different departments, including tourism, revenue, taxation, tribal welfare, rural development and panchayats, urban local bodies, fisheries and agriculture.

His wife, Deepika, a physics teacher, also loves nature. She too enjoys travelling, bird watching and photography. Her YouTube Channel and Facebook page with the title 'Nature at the Best' has a significant number of followers.

