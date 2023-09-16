Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / IAS officer Tina Dabi, husband Pradeep Gawande welcome first child in Jaipur

IAS officer Tina Dabi, husband Pradeep Gawande welcome first child in Jaipur

ByHT News Desk
Sep 16, 2023 07:20 AM IST

IAS couple Tina Dabi, Dr Pradeep Gawande became parents of a baby boy on Friday.

Celebrated IAS officer Tina Dabi welcomed her first child in a Jaipur hospital on Friday. Tina Dabi and her husband Pradeep Gawande became proud parents of a baby boy, a year after their wedding. The 2015 batch IAS topper was the first female district collector of Jaisalmer before she sought a non-field position in Jaipur because of her impending pregnancy earlier this year. In July, she bid adieu to Jaisalmer on her social media account.

Tina Dabi's sister Ria Dabi last week posted photos from the baby shower celebration.

Before becoming the district collector of Jaisalmer, Tina Dabi was the joint secretary in the Rajasthan finance department. Dabi met Pradeep during Covid pandemic.

Last week, Tina Dabi's sister Ria Dabi shared photos of the baby shower celebration.

Tina Dabi's success story as the first Dalit female UPSC topper made her instantly famous. Her wedding with batchmate Athar Amir Khan was attended by several politicians as well. Later, she got divorced from Athar and got married to Pradeep Gawande, a 2013 batch IAS officer. They tied the knot in front of a photograph of BR Ambedkar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
ias officer
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP