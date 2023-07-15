IAS officer Tina Dabi pens down heartwarming note before going on leave: ‘Alvida…’

IAS officer Tina Dabi, renowned for being the first Dalit to top the UPSC exam in 2015, has bid an emotional farewell to the district of Jaisalmer as she embarks on leave. Tina expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the people of Jaisalmer for their “love and support” during her tenure as District Collector and Magistrate. Last year, Tina Dabi married a fellow IAS officer, Dr Pradeep Gawande.

In an Instagram post, Tina shared a series of photos showcasing the various initiatives and projects she spearheaded during her time in Jaisalmer. These included successful projects like the Swachh Jaisalmer campaign, Jaisalmer Shakti (Ladies First), securing All India Rank 2 in Niti Aayog's Aspirational District Programme, and organizing the International Desert Festival 2023.

Also read | Who is Manish Kumar, the IPS officer married to Tina Dabi's sister Ria?

Tina Dabi described her journey in Jaisalmer as "fantastic" and highlighted the “invaluable knowledge” she gained during her tenure.

Several reports suggested that Tina is expecting her first child and has asked for a transfer. In her place, the Ashok Gehlot-led government has appointed IAS officer Ashish Gupta.

See photo: IAS officer Tina Dabi meets ‘pride of Jaisalmer’

Ashish Gupta, a 2013 batch IAS officer, is currently serving in Jaipur as the Managing Director of RajCOMP Info Services Limited. Additionally, he holds the position of Commissioner and Joint Secretary in the Department of Information Technology and Communication.

Last year, Tina Dabi married a fellow IAS officer, Dr Pradeep Gawande, who also was transferred to Udaipur as the managing director of Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals Limited -- after their marriage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON