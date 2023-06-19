Who is Manish Kumar, the IPS officer married to Tina Dabi's sister Ria?

Rajasthan cadre IAS officer Ria Dabi got married to Maharashtra cadre IPS officer Manish Kumar two months ago. Both IAS Ria Dabi and IPS Manish Kumar are from UPSC 2021 batch. The duo were first friends. They met at the Mussoorie Academy. (Instagram/Manish Kumar)

However, the news came to light when the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notice changing the cadre of Kumar from Maharashtra to Rajasthan. The reason for change in the notice was stated as marriage to IAS Ria Dabi of Rajasthan.

Who is Ria Dabi?

Ria is the younger sister of IAS officer Tina Dabi. She ranked 15th in the UPSC Civil Services 2020 exam.

Tina Dabi was the topper of UPSC Civil Services 2015; the result was announced in 2016. Tina Dabi's success in the UPSC was much celebrated as she was the first Dalit to top the Civil Services examination.

Both the sisters went to Lady Shri Ram College of Delhi University and both have been posted in Rajasthan at present.

While Tina is the Collector of Jaisalmer district, Ria has been posted in Alwar.

How did Ria and Manish meet?

Both IAS Ria Dabi and IPS Manish Kumar are from UPSC 2021 batch. The duo were first friends. As reported by Dainik Bhaskar, they met at the LBSNAA Academy in Mussoorie.

Media reports stated that Ria and Manish got married in April this year in a court marriage with the approval of their families.

After the marriage, Manish had applied for a cadre change, which got approved by Union Home Ministry in a notice issued on June 16.

Who is Manish Kumar?

Manish is a resident of Delhi. He pursued the civil services after studying B Tech.

Manish secured AIR 581 in 2020 UPSC examination. He was posted in Osamabad in Maharashtra and will now be transferring to Rajasthan.

Tina Dabi on the wedding

Tina Dabi told Dainik Bhaskar that she was very happy for her sister and gave her blessing to newly-wed couple.

She also said that a reception will be held in Jaipur in the coming months, preparations for which were underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON