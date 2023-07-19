IB special director Shahi Ahsan Rizvi appointed as NDMA advisor

The appointments committee of the Cabinet approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs under which Shafi Ahsan Rizvi, officer of IB presently working as Special Director, IB (level-16 in the Pay Matrix) will be appointment as Advisor, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Shafi Ahsan Rizvi has been given charge of the post till 31/1/2026.

