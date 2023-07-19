Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IB special director Shahi Ahsan Rizvi appointed as NDMA advisor

ByHT News Desk
Jul 19, 2023 08:42 AM IST

Shafi Ahsan Rizvi has been given charge of the post till 31/1/2026.

The appointments committee of the Cabinet approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs under which Shafi Ahsan Rizvi, officer of IB presently working as Special Director, IB (level-16 in the Pay Matrix) will be appointment as Advisor, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

