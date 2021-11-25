Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ICCR event to celebrate 75 years of Indian democracy starts today
india news

ICCR event to celebrate 75 years of Indian democracy starts today

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) is organising a week-long event titled “Next Generation Democracy” from Thursday to celebrate 75 years of Indian democracy
New Delhi, Nov 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait waves a tri-colour flag at the Ghazipur border, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI/File)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 11:27 AM IST
ByMalavika Murali

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) is organising a week-long event titled “Next Generation Democracy” from Thursday to celebrate 75 years of Indian democracy.

The ICCR has invited leaders under 35 from 75 democratic countries to India to see the functioning of Indian democracy. The inaugural batch will include 60 delegations from 60 countries such as Bhutan, Sweden, Jamaica, Tanzania, Sri Lanka, Poland, Uzbekistan, and Malaysia. Fifteen delegates from 15 global forums like World Bank, UN-Habitat, Asean have also been invited.

“The ICCR optimistically believes that this week-long knowledge exchange about India’s democracy and culture will constitute an important investment in the emerging leaderships in other countries,” the ICCR said in a statement. It added promoting Indian democracy, style of governance and culture will be a step towards assuring India’s capability to provide a sensible global leadership.

Also Read: Afghan students may get ICCR scholarships on sympathetic grounds

The statement said with this workshop, the ICCR is keen to acquaint the forerunners of the world with the realistic “idea of India” braced by spiritual wisdom and resilient citizens.

The week-long event for the international delegates will include information and knowledge sharing, seminars, visits to government institutions, and select Indian cities to demonstrate India’s democratic journey.

RELATED STORIES

The ICCR is an autonomous body under the external affairs ministry and deals with policies relating to cultural relations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Happy Thanksgiving 2021
India vs New Zealand Live Score
Today's Panchang
Thanksgiving 2021
Tripura civic polls
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP