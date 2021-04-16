Home / India News / ICSE, ISC 2021 exams deferred, new dates for class 12 to be announced later
ICSE, ISC 2021 exams deferred, new dates for class 12 to be announced later

Unlike CBSE class 10, the Council has not fully cancelled ICSE exams but has given the option that students can choose to not appear in the exam at all when it takes place.
After CBSE exams, ICSE and ISC exams too got stalled owing to worsening situation of the pandemic in the country.

The ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) examinations, scheduled to be held from May 4, have been deferred for the time being, because of the pandemic situation of the country. The new dates will be announced later after taking stock of the situation, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations announced on Friday.

In its notice, council secretary Gerry Arathoon clarified that while class 12 exams will be held at a later date, class 10 students can choose to not appear in the exam at all when the offline exam takes place later. In that case, a fair and unbiased criterion will be developed for the evaluation. But those who want to write the exams can do so when new dates for the offline exams are announced.

"The Covid situation will be closely monitored and the deferment of the ICSE and ISC 2021 examinations will be reviewed and a final decision on the conduct of the board examinations will be taken by the 1st week of June 2021," the press note of the council said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education has cancelled class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the Covid-19 situation. Several political leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Arvind Kejriwal, have been urging the Centre to postpone exams at a time when the country is seeing over 2 lakh Covid-19 fresh infections.

Several state boards have either cancelled or postponed board examinations in an attempt to not expose students to the risk of contracting the infection. However, class 12 board examinations will be held as admission to colleges abroad will also depend on this evaluation.

