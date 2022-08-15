I-Day 2022: 44 mn Tiranga selfies so far, caller tune changed to inspire people

Over 44 million people have uploaded their selfies with the Indian national flag on the Har Ghar Tiranga website, with the government changing the phone’s caller tunes to encourage more people to do the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Our aim is to run it throughout the day to promote the Har Ghar Tiranga movement and encourage people to upload selfies with the flag,” said a culture ministry official.

So far, 44963700million selfies have already been uploaded, the website states as of 11:59am, with the numbers growing every second, the official said.

Also Read: I-Day 2022: PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, ‘his dream of caring…’

Over 50million digital flags have also been pinned to the website.

The selfies include that of home minister Amit Shah, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikanth and Anupam Kher and cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma.

The union government aims to have flags displayed across 200million households between August 13 and 15 to commemorate 75 years of independence and has roped in nearly 200 manufacturers, such as medium and small enterprises and self-help groups to make the flags.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On 12 March, 2021, the government began a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of Independence from Sabarmati Ashram, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Spread across 28 States, 8 UTs and 150+ countries, these programs are based on 5 key themes driving our commemorative and celebratory efforts. (Freedom struggle, Ideas@75, Resolve@75, Actions@75, Achievements@75).

The Prime Minister has urged everyone to turn Har Ghar Tiranga into a mass movement.

In a tweet, PM Modi said the movement, an initiative of the ministry of culture to mark ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations for India’s 75th year of Independence, will help “deepen our connect with the national flag.”

“This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between 13th and 15th August. This movement will deepen our connect with the national flag,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}