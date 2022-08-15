Independence Day 2022: PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, ‘his dream of caring…’

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi while addressing the nation from the Red Fort in Delhi as India celebrates its 75th Independence Day. The prime minister said he had dedicated himself to fulfilling Gandhi's 'aspiration of making the last person capable' and said he saw that 'capability' today after 'several years of independence'.

"Mahatma Gandhi's dream of caring for the last person... his aspiration of making the last person capable - I dedicated myself to that. As a result of those eight years and experience of several years of Independence I can see a capability... on 75 years of independence," PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, Modi visited Rajghat to pay his respects to Mahatma Gandhi.

Before his speech the prime minister hoisted the national flag as a 21-gun salute - fired from indigenously developed Howitzer guns - and a shower of flower petals from helicopters.

The prime minister also continued his tradition of wearing colourful turbans; he wore a white turban with a long tail on which there was a national flag motif.

