I-Day: In a first, made-in-India ATAGS howitzer part of 21-gun-salute| Video

india news
Updated on Aug 15, 2022 02:10 PM IST
Independence Day 2022: PM Modi - from the ramparts of the Red Fort - hailed the armed forces for growing self-reliance.
New Delhi, Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Nation on the occasion of 76th Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/PIB)(ANI)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin

In a first, the Independence Day celebrations witnessed use of the made-in-India Advanced Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) in the ceremonial 21-gun salute at the iconic Red Fort on Monday. The home-grown howitzer gun emerged as a symbol of India’s growing self-reliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged in his speech.

“My dear countrymen, for the first time, that is after 75 years, made-in-India Howitzer Gun, Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) prototype, was used for the ceremonial gun salute,” PM Modi said from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

A video tweeted by news agency ANI - sourced from the DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) - captured the 21-gun salute amid chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai' (hail mother India).

RELATED STORIES

In a statement ahead of the Independence Day, the defence ministry said the gun is a “ testament to India’s growing capacity of developing arms and ammunition indigenously.” “Lt Colonel Gagandeep Singh Sandhu is commanding the gun unit with the firing instructor Naib Subedar Gulab Wable. The gun has been especially customised, with certain technical specifications being tweaked for the ceremony,” the statement added.

During his Independence Day speech, PM Modi further added: "After 75 years we have heard the proud sound of a Made-in-India weapon in the Independence Day gun salute. I salute the armed forces for this feat. The way they have borne the responsibility for my call for Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).”

The government has making a big push for self-reliance initiative to cut down dependence on other nations.

(With inputs from ANI)

Topics
indian independence day independence day pm modi
