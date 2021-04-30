Home / India News / Identify issues promptly at local level, says PM Modi at ministers' meet on Covid-19
india news

Identify issues promptly at local level, says PM Modi at ministers' meet on Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the ministers to help people of their respective regions and keep getting their feedback, according to the ministry of information and broadcasting.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 05:43 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting on Covid-19, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, April 30, 2021.(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired the meeting of the council of ministers to discuss the situation arising out of the second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. The ministry of information and broadcasting said that Niti Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul made a presentation on the management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the virtual meeting via video conference, PM Modi urged the ministers to help people of their respective regions and keep getting their feedback, according to the I&B ministry. He also stressed the need to ensure that issues at the local level are promptly identified and addressed.

“The Council of Ministers meeting noted that the present pandemic crisis is ‘once in a century crisis’ and has thrown a big challenge for the world,” the ministry said in a statement.

India is witnessing an unprecedented health crisis amid a continued rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths. The ministry of health and family welfare on Friday morning announced that India recorded 3,86,452 new cases of Covid-19 and 3,498 related deaths in the last 24 hours. The official data suggests that Maharashtra witnessed the maximum daily casualties with 771 deaths, followed by Delhi with 395 deaths.

The huge spike in Covid-19 cases has overwhelmed health care infrastructure and shortage of oxygen and other medical supplies have been reported from multiple states. Meanwhile, the first consignment of Covid-19 assistance from the United States, which includes 440 oxygen cylinders and regulators and 960,000 rapid diagnostic tests, arrived in India on Friday.

The I&B ministry said that the efforts by the Central government in coordination with the states to overcome the infrastructure challenges were briefed during the meeting. The council also reviewed the efforts made in the last 14 months by the Central and state governments and the people of India, the ministry added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired the meeting of the council of ministers to discuss the situation arising out of the second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. The ministry of information and broadcasting said that Niti Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul made a presentation on the management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the virtual meeting via video conference, PM Modi urged the ministers to help people of their respective regions and keep getting their feedback, according to the I&B ministry. He also stressed the need to ensure that issues at the local level are promptly identified and addressed.

“The Council of Ministers meeting noted that the present pandemic crisis is ‘once in a century crisis’ and has thrown a big challenge for the world,” the ministry said in a statement.

India is witnessing an unprecedented health crisis amid a continued rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths. The ministry of health and family welfare on Friday morning announced that India recorded 3,86,452 new cases of Covid-19 and 3,498 related deaths in the last 24 hours. The official data suggests that Maharashtra witnessed the maximum daily casualties with 771 deaths, followed by Delhi with 395 deaths.

The huge spike in Covid-19 cases has overwhelmed health care infrastructure and shortage of oxygen and other medical supplies have been reported from multiple states. Meanwhile, the first consignment of Covid-19 assistance from the United States, which includes 440 oxygen cylinders and regulators and 960,000 rapid diagnostic tests, arrived in India on Friday.

The I&B ministry said that the efforts by the Central government in coordination with the states to overcome the infrastructure challenges were briefed during the meeting. The council also reviewed the efforts made in the last 14 months by the Central and state governments and the people of India, the ministry added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india covid-19 narendra modi

Related Stories

india news

PM Modi held 21 meetings over second wave in April

UPDATED ON APR 30, 2021 04:51 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Exit poll 2021
West Bengal Exit Poll 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP