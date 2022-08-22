Identity under threat, says Abdullah after meeting on J&K electoral roll revision

Former chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Monday said the identity of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) was under threat and the political parties will fight jointly to protect it while rejecting a controversial revision of the electoral roll ahead of the first assembly elections following the revocation of the region’s semi-autonomous status in 2019. He said they will explore possibilities of moving the Supreme Court.

“The [legislative] assembly will be in the hands of outsiders and people of J&K will lose rights...” said Abdullah after chairing an all-party meeting in Srinagar over the revision.

The meeting was held days after chief electoral officer Hirdesh Kumar Singh last week said people ordinarily residing in the region including migrant workers, businesspersons, students, and armed forces personnel will be allowed to vote. He added around 2.5 million new voters were as a result expected to be enrolled following the special revision of the roll.

Singh’s statement provoked outrage with former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti accusing the BJP of “bringing voters from back-door to install a fascist” as part of an attempt to change J&K’s demography. She called it the final nail in the coffin of electoral democracy and asked Abdullah to call an all-party meeting to decide the next course of action. Mufti alleged half of the rigging and gerrymandering was done through a delimitation process of redrawing constituencies ahead of the polls.

The elections are likely to be delayed. They could happen only in 2023 with a delay in the publication of the final electoral roll. In May, a Delimitation Commission submitted its final report, paving the way for assembly polls. J&K has been without an elected government since the BJP withdrew its support to Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP)-led ruling coalition in June 2018.

Abdullah’s National Conference, PDP, Congress, Shiv Sena, Awami National Conference, and Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI (M) were among the parties that attended the meeting. All major political parties except the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were invited to it.

Former minister and People’s Conference chief Sajad Lone, who quit a grouping of major political parties formed after changes to the region’s constitutional status in 2019, and Altaf Bukhari, the chief of the newly-formed Apni Party, did not attend the meeting.

Abdullah said the identity of the people of the J&K will be over if outsiders were allowed to vote. “The identity of [J&K’s ethnic groups] Dogras, Kashmiris, Paharis, and Gujjars is going to end. That is why the meeting was called and the issue was discussed. We came to the conclusion that we are not going to accept this,” said Abdullah.

He condemned the recent killings of Kashmiri Pandits, Muslims, migrant workers, and security forces and added the expansion of voting rights will bring more trouble. “The government is unable to provide security to the political workers and how can they protect every labourer or outsider? We have fears now they will become targets.”

Abdullah said he asked lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha to call an all-party meeting but there was no response. “We will hold a similar meeting in Jammu as this issue pertains to the people of J&K and we have to make them aware of what is happening.”

Abdullah said they can go to court also. “Why has only [J&K]...chosen for this and there must be some motive behind this,” he said. He added political parties have differences but on this issue, they all are on the same page. “In September, we will be also inviting leaders of all national parties to J&K and put our issues before them.”

CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami said the government’s clarification is unacceptable to them. “We will all explore possibilities of seeking justice from the highest court of the country.”

The J&K government issued a statement on Saturday clarifying that the revision of the electoral roll will cover existing residents of the region and dismissed objections to it as a “misrepresentation of facts”.

