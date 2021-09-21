Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / IED recovery case: NIA conducts searches at 7 locations in Jammu and Kashmir
india news

IED recovery case: NIA conducts searches at 7 locations in Jammu and Kashmir

The IED, weighing around five-six kilograms, was recovered by Jammu Police from a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba operative who was tasked with using it at a crowded place. The NIA has raided a number of locations across the union territory during the course of its investigation.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 01:18 PM IST
The NIA took over the investigation in the case on July 19.(HT Photo)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at seven locations in connection with the recovery of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Jammu on June 27, news agency ANI reported. The searches were carried out in Anantnag, Baramulla, Srinagar, Doda and Kishtwar, ANI report further said.

It quoted officials to say that the raids were conducted based on interrogation of some arrested Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists.

The NIA took over the investigation in the case on July 19, which came to light after an attack on Indian Air Force (IAF) base on June 27, in which two personnel were injured. The attack was carried out by Pakistan-based terrorists with the help of drones, which dropped the payload.

Drones have been repeatedly spotted in the region since the attack.

The IED, weighing around five-six kilograms, was recovered by Jammu Police from a suspected LeT operative who was tasked with using it at a crowded place. Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh had said that a major terror attack was averted with the discovery of the IED.

RELATED STORIES

The NIA has raided a number of locations across the union territory during the course of its investigation and even arrested a terrorist.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
national investigation agency nia probe
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Before Punjab CM Channi, Dalit leaders who held the top post in country

News updates from HT: Erin O'Toole takes jibe at Trudeau and all the latest news

Assam: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal files nomination for RS polls

Army helicopter crashes in J&K's Udhampur district, two pilots injured
TRENDING TOPICS
World Alzheimer's Day
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mullah Baradar
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP