IEDs recovered in Punjab border village, DGP says delivered through drones

The police in Punjab claim to have busted a terror module and recovered ammunition, including Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) fitted in tiffin boxes and hand grenades from a village near the international border. Punjab Police chief Dinkar Gupta said the cops in the state are working with central agencies on the case.

"We believe the IEDs and grenades were delivered through drones from across the border. These are highly sophisticated and remote controlled devices, activated through batteries," Gupta said. He, however, refused to name the target.

The IEDs were found in Daleke village on Sunday.

Gupta did not name any terror group in Monday's press conference, but said that the police are aware of "who is doing what", adding that a major terror bid has been foiled.

"We are working with central agencies like the NIA and BSF," added Gupta.

The DGP also said that people, while travelling in buses or public transport, should make sure to check their surroundings for suspicious items and inform the police if any such thing is spotted.

The recovery of these arms and ammunition is significant in weeks before the Independence Day, when the security apparatus across the country is in a heightened state of alertness.