'If Amritpal Singh surrenders at Golden Temple...': What police said

If Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh surrenders at Amritsar's Golden Temple, he is welcome to do so, Amritsar police commissioner Naunihal Singh said on Wednesday as a high alert was sounded in Amritsae, Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda and Anandpur Sahib following intelligence inputs that Amritpal Singh entered Punjab to surrender. Naunihal Singh reiterated that the security arrangement at Golden Temple is because of the congregation of the devotees and there is no specific input on whether Amritpal Singh plans to surrender at Golden Temple. On reports of Amritpal Singh putting forward three conditions for his surrender, the top cop said, “I am not aware of any such condition. I don't have any such information.”

Amritpal Singh (right) is believed to have returned to Punjab to surrender to police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Hoshiarpur, Amritpal Singh, Papalpreet Singh escape Punjab Police again

"We have arranged for public security. Agar vo aake surrender karna chahte hai toh unka mann hain (If he wants to surrender, it's his wish)," the top cop said.

Amritpal Singh (right) is believed to have returned to Punjab to surrender to police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Without Amritpal Singh demanding anything, I want to say that the Punjab police is a professional organisation. And if he surrenders, we will follow the due legal process. There will be no discrimination or torture," Naunihal Singh said asserting that police did not receive any condition from Amritpal Singh for his surrender.

The government on Wednesday informed the Punjab and Haryana high court that despite best efforts, Amritpal Singh has not been arrested yet. Amritpal Singh's legal cell approached the court claiming that Amritpal Singh was in the illegal custody of the Punjab Police. An undated video of the Waris Punjab De chief came to the surface on Wednesday in which Amritpal Singh himself said that he was not arrested.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.