‘If BJP undergoes narco-test…’: Jammu and Kashmir assembly passes Article 370 resolution

Amid intense opposition from the BJP, the Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution asking the Centre to hold dialogue with elected representatives for the restoration of the special status under Article 370 to the erstwhile state. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omer Abdullah reacts after Dy CM Surinder Choudhary moved a resolution in the Assembly asking Centre to hold dialogue with MLAs for restoration of Article 370.(PTI)

After the assembly was adjourned following a ruckus inside the house, Deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"We only spoke about the Special status which was snatched from us in 2019. If you get BJP's 'narco-test' done, you will find that they also want the same," he told ANI.

He said the people of the union territory have been suffering because people from outside are buying property in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We brought the resolution only to secure the future of the people of J&K The people of Jammu have suffered the most in this as people from outside are buying land and getting employment there...BJP at the Centre has promised special status to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh also...When they (BJP) take the name of Lord Ram ( in assembly), we want to tell them that everyone should have their rights and J&K should get its special status...Has militancy ended in Rajouri, Chenab Valley, Kathua & Samba during their tenure under LG?.." he said.

The resolution was passed without any debate and with a voice vote.

What did the resolution say?

The resolution was tabled in the house by Choudhary. It called the removal of Article 370 a unilateral move.

"That this legislative assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture, and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses concern over their unilateral removal," the resolution moved by Choudhary said.

BJP members, including the Leader of the Opposition, Sunil Sharma, opposed the resolution.

"We reject the resolution. The Business given to us was that the discussion is on the Lieutenant governor's address," he added.

The National Conference and the Congress supported the resolution.

As BJP MLAs raised slogans against the resolution, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather ordered a voice vote.

"If the opposition members do not want to speak, I will put it to vote," he said.

In 2019, the Narendra Modi government abrogated Article 370 and divided the erstwhile state into two union territories.

With inputs from PTI